$64.12 Million in Sales Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to post sales of $64.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.30 million. Central Pacific Financial reported sales of $65.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year sales of $253.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $253.59 million to $253.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $254.53 million, with estimates ranging from $254.25 million to $254.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

CPF traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.50. 244,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,616. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $769.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.