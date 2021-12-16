$69.22 Million in Sales Expected for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will report sales of $69.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.16 million. CarLotz reported sales of $37.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full year sales of $244.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $240.58 million to $252.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $470.49 million, with estimates ranging from $367.21 million to $536.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $68.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarLotz by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 23.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOTZ traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,676,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,860. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.22. CarLotz has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

