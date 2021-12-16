$695.80 Million in Sales Expected for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to announce sales of $695.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $839.00 million and the lowest is $623.30 million. PDC Energy posted sales of $278.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist decreased their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Johnson Rice lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 116.90 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average of $46.35. PDC Energy has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $59.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.07%.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $167,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,959 shares of company stock worth $1,176,514. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 203.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

