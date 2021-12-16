$74.78 Million in Sales Expected for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will report $74.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.08 million and the highest is $78.88 million. Wingstop reported sales of $63.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year sales of $285.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.55 million to $289.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $341.65 million, with estimates ranging from $328.30 million to $350.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WING. Barclays increased their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.72.

WING stock traded down $5.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.73. 369,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 162.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $112.49 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.17 and a 200-day moving average of $165.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $117,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,276. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 3.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

