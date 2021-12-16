$893.97 Million in Sales Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will announce sales of $893.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $719.46 million. First Solar reported sales of $609.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FSLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.15.

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $95.11. 13,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $123.13.

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,523 shares of company stock valued at $376,014. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,235,299,000 after purchasing an additional 602,676 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $921,948,000 after purchasing an additional 488,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,955,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $810,599,000 after purchasing an additional 188,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,812,000 after purchasing an additional 260,905 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,257 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $124,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68,614 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

