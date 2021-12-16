$90.23 Million in Sales Expected for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will report $90.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.23 million. Gogo posted sales of $77.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year sales of $333.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $331.65 million to $337.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $379.03 million, with estimates ranging from $369.49 million to $394.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.31. 8,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,439. Gogo has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,835 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 26.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,627,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,150,000 after buying an additional 343,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 21.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Gogo by 13.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,497,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,906,000 after purchasing an additional 182,063 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the third quarter valued at $2,745,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

