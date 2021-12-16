918 Shares in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after buying an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at $222,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.25.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $245.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.78. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.91 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

