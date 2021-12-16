$95.37 Million in Sales Expected for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will report sales of $95.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.00 million and the highest is $97.74 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $84.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $365.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $354.10 million to $373.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $431.25 million, with estimates ranging from $409.20 million to $470.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

HLNE stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.74. 215,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,976. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.88. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $74.11 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,785,000 after purchasing an additional 426,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,589,000 after purchasing an additional 30,519 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 52.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,431,000 after purchasing an additional 350,872 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 14.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 920,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,037,000 after purchasing an additional 118,170 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 17.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,501,000 after purchasing an additional 129,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

