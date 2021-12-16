AAF Wealth Management LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AAF Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.2% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.8% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $5.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $391.35. 2,143,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,662,199. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.31. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

