AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the November 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ELUXY traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $46.23. 25,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.06. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $60.87.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 31.15%. Research analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELUXY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.53.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

