AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

VLVLY stock opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

