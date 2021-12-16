Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

ABCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Abcam to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Abcam by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Abcam by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,041,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,108,000 after purchasing an additional 42,371 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in Abcam during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Abcam by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,147,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,262,000 after purchasing an additional 50,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Abcam by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 454,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 37,516 shares in the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABCM traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $22.39. 443,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,489. Abcam has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.07.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

