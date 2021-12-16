Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) Insider Dominic Fisher Buys 113,069 Shares

Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) insider Dominic Fisher purchased 113,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £89,324.51 ($118,044.81).
ASIT opened at GBX 78.04 ($1.03) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57 ($0.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.78 ($1.23). The company has a market capitalization of £148.47 million and a PE ratio of -27.87.
About Aberforth Split Level Trust
