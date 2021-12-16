Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) Insider Dominic Fisher Buys 113,069 Shares

Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (LON:ASIT) insider Dominic Fisher purchased 113,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £89,324.51 ($118,044.81).

ASIT opened at GBX 78.04 ($1.03) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57 ($0.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.78 ($1.23). The company has a market capitalization of £148.47 million and a PE ratio of -27.87.

About Aberforth Split Level Trust

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

