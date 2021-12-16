Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.16, RTT News reports. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture updated its FY22 guidance to $10.32-10.60 EPS.

Shares of ACN traded up $29.32 on Thursday, reaching $404.62. The stock had a trading volume of 97,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.57. Accenture has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $381.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

