Access Financial Services Inc. Acquires 22,206 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,206 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 10.1% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $22,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $112.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,215. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $88.38 and a twelve month high of $114.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.