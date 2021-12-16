Access Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 42.8% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.53. 8,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,971. The company has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.49 and a 200 day moving average of $189.09.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 175.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

