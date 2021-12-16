Access Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,711 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,110,806,000 after purchasing an additional 711,728 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,335,000 after purchasing an additional 542,304 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,898,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 691.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 366,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,080,000 after purchasing an additional 320,408 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Leidos by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 232,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.60. 2,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,708. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.38.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

