Access Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Access Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio accounts for approximately 1.0% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Access Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,554. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $18.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

