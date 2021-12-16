Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Down 68.9% in November

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the November 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS ACFN opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. Acorn Energy has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.70.
Acorn Energy Company Profile
