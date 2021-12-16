Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Down 68.9% in November

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the November 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ACFN opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. Acorn Energy has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.70.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technology driven solutions for energy infrastructure asset management. It operates through the Power Generation (PG) and Cathodic Protection (CP) segments. The PG segment offers wireless remote monitoring and control systems and services for critical assets, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

