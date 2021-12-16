Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Director Buys $50,976.00 in Stock

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Director Frederic A. Escherich bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $50,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.15. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $22.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $2.83 dividend. This is a boost from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $11.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 59.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 97,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 31,089 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 149,419 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. NFC Investments LLC boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 135,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 349,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 189,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

