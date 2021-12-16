adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €350.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €350.00 ($393.26) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($393.26) price objective on adidas in a report on Monday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($325.84) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($404.49) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €345.00 ($387.64) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €368.00 ($413.48) price target on adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, adidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €331.40 ($372.36).

Get adidas alerts:

ADS opened at €251.20 ($282.25) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €272.88 and a 200 day moving average of €291.90. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($183.88) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($225.85).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.