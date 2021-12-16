adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on ADDYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €300.00 ($337.08) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of adidas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $251.50.

ADDYY opened at $143.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.83 and its 200-day moving average is $170.57. adidas has a 1-year low of $139.33 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.10). adidas had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of adidas by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in adidas by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in adidas by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of adidas by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of adidas by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

