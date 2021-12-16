Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Short Interest Up 199.6% in November

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, a growth of 199.6% from the November 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 137,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,361. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79. Adit EdTech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $969,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

