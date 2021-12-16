Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.16 billion.Adobe also updated its Q1 guidance to $3.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $57.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $572.91. The stock had a trading volume of 264,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,420. Adobe has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $272.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $643.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $618.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $693.80.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adobe stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.48% of Adobe worth $4,115,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

