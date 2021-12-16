Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.34 billion.Adobe also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.70 EPS.

ADBE traded down $56.17 on Thursday, reaching $574.16. The company had a trading volume of 240,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,420. The company has a fifty day moving average of $643.66 and a 200-day moving average of $618.93. The company has a market capitalization of $273.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $695.00 price target (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $693.80.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adobe stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.48% of Adobe worth $4,115,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

