Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 505,826 shares of company stock worth $72,649,321. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $146.50 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.76. The stock has a market cap of $176.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

