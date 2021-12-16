Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires 274 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Ventas comprises about 1.5% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 26.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 30.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 507.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 17.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $48.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.63. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.23, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 339.63%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

