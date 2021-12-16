Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 961 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 961 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $264.52 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $265.86. The stock has a market cap of $197.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.27 and a 200-day moving average of $241.99.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.91%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

