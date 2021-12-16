Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,719,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,267,000 after buying an additional 3,581,350 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 351.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,132,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,326 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,243,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,538 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,804,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,757 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 998.7% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,284,000 after purchasing an additional 885,735 shares during the period.

SPDW stock opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.13. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

