Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $2.05 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 138,676 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 416.8% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of GE stock opened at $92.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.69. General Electric has a one year low of $82.88 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

