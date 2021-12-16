Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires Shares of 1,056 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 326.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $361.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.89. The firm has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.96, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.69 and a 1 year high of $365.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total value of $23,428,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,270 shares of company stock valued at $64,378,947. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

