Advisors Preferred LLC Cuts Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Advisors Preferred LLC decreased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 84.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,707 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $58.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

