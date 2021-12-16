Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $190.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $151.95 and a 1 year high of $197.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.61.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.