Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $398,000 Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,530,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,598,155,000 after acquiring an additional 503,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,822,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $803,765,000 after acquiring an additional 72,296 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $707,640,000 after acquiring an additional 405,333 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,071,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,093,000 after acquiring an additional 209,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $87.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.

In other Trimble news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

