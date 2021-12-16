AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACM. Citigroup increased their target price on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,298,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,901,000 after purchasing an additional 159,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,986,000 after purchasing an additional 124,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,641,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,787,000 after purchasing an additional 98,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,209,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,184,000 after buying an additional 45,922 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACM traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $75.22. 20,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,946. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. AECOM has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $75.94.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

