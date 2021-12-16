Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Has $2.99 Million Stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its position in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 288,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Honest were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,925,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,074,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $570,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honest alerts:

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $23.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $101,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jasmin Manner sold 8,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $80,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 555,775 shares of company stock worth $4,647,684.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.