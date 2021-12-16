Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Makes New Investment in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 187,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned 0.20% of Jackson Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,618,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,877,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,747,000. Wesleyan Assurance Society acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,480,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Chadwick Myers acquired 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JXN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Jackson Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $39.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

