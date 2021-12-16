Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 1,445 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. FMR LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $341.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $950.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.86 and its 200 day moving average is $345.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.86, for a total value of $28,358,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total value of $89,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,345,338 shares of company stock worth $453,727,691. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

