AerCap (NYSE:AER) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.02

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.02 and traded as high as $60.53. AerCap shares last traded at $60.13, with a volume of 1,172,856 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth $882,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in AerCap by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AerCap by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AerCap by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in AerCap by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

