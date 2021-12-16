Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Analysts predict that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will announce $260,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the lowest is $110,000.00. Aethlon Medical posted sales of $630,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year sales of $1.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410,000.00 to $2.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 954.60% and a negative return on equity of 51.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,556. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.54. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

