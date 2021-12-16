Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

Analysts predict that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will announce $260,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the lowest is $110,000.00. Aethlon Medical posted sales of $630,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year sales of $1.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410,000.00 to $2.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 954.60% and a negative return on equity of 51.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,556. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.54. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.