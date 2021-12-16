Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 142 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,063 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,207,107,000 after acquiring an additional 186,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,468,309,000 after acquiring an additional 87,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,949,919,000 after acquiring an additional 178,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,824,000 after acquiring an additional 122,519 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.63. The company had a trading volume of 138,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,314,855. The firm has a market cap of $114.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.29. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $188.00 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.45.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

