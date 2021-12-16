Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 12,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 82,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.80. 166,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,432,213. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.23 and a 52-week high of $112.31.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

