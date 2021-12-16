African Gold Group (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Stock Price Up 3.7%

African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF)’s stock price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 4,990 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 44,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.

About African Gold Group (OTCMKTS:AGGFF)

African Gold Group, Inc is mineral exploration company that engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. Its mineral project is the Kobada Gold Project, which is located in southern Mali. The company was founded by Michael A. J. Nikiforuk and Marco J.

