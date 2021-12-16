AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.29

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.29 and last traded at C$8.21, with a volume of 84710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.17.

AGF.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of AGF Management in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of AGF Management in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGF Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$570.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

