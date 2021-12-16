Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

ADC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $67.22 on Tuesday. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average of $71.25.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 20,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373,090.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 31,193 shares of company stock worth $2,091,186 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Agree Realty by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Agree Realty by 783.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Agree Realty by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

