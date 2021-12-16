AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Trading Up 1.7%

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG)’s stock price was up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 185.70 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 182.55 ($2.41). Approximately 83,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 176,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.45 ($2.37).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 190.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.05 billion and a PE ratio of 36.60.

About AIB Group (LON:AIBG)

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.