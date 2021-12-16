AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIkido Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology development company with a diverse portfolio of early stage small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. AIkido Pharma Inc., formerly known as Spherix Incorporated, is based in New York. “

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on AIkido Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AIkido Pharma stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,237,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.39 million, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.42. AIkido Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 80,879 shares in the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AIkido Pharma (AIKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.