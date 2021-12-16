Aion (AION) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.95 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Aion has a total market cap of $74.70 million and $7.95 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,480.27 or 0.99287134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00046624 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.00274297 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.19 or 0.00397704 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00010545 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.79 or 0.00138832 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008613 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001852 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 499,427,659 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

