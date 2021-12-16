Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 184.7% from the November 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AFLYY opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

AFLYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $5.00.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

