Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $305.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.95 and a 200-day moving average of $285.84. The company has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

